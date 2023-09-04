Purdue vs. Fresno State - In Tweets

One of our favorite posts of the week is to take a look at some of our favorite tweets from game day and share them with you. With Twitter no longer being Twitter and instead being called X, an absolutely stupid name, I thought of changing the title of this but honestly the only thing I could come up with Was X’s and Oh’s! Not sure that’s completely fully baked. If you’ve got a better name, let me know in the comments and maybe I’ll use it next week. Until then, enjoy these tweets. After all, it’ll always be Twitter to me.

Ryan Walters was right, Deion Burks is a FREAK. — Exponent Sports Desk (@Exponent_Sports) September 2, 2023

Can't draw up a better start if you're Purdue. Drive was 3 plays, 92 yards in just 1:15. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) September 2, 2023

Mike Alstott looks like he could run for 100 yards for Purdue still. #boilerup — Ryan Ledman (@boiler06) September 2, 2023

Ross-Ade looks so damn good — Charles Torwudzo Jr. (@ChuckT17) September 2, 2023

That Deion Burks 84 yard catch is the longest Purdue football has seen since David Bell in December 2020. — Exponent Sports Desk (@Exponent_Sports) September 2, 2023

Mockobee robbed. — Protect Kids (@boilerlaker) September 2, 2023

Not a huge fan of not trying seriously for a first down and giving fresno the ball back with 30 second and 2 timeouts left — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) September 2, 2023

It’s always nice to get some recognition from the Sickos Committee. After all, we are all Sickos at heart.

OH NO FRESNO! WIDE FROM 21 YARDS pic.twitter.com/byV5Zv13Xi — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 2, 2023

We don’t often like to highlight the opponent on these posts but man was this a great catch. Just to have the presence of mind to make that second effort to grab the ball. Incredible.

Upon review, the call was reversed, and Tre Watson's catch is good ✅



What a grab! pic.twitter.com/mun1bRaD6x — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Damn Thieneman… that man has a girl ‍ — Gabi (@GameDayGabi) September 2, 2023

Purdue will be down to its 5th-string center. — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) September 2, 2023

Thieneman has been the only bright spot in Purdue's secondary and he might have just made the play of the season on day one. Incredible play there whether he caught it or not. Covered a ton of ground and took a big gain away and will set Purdue up late. — Casey Bartley (@CBartleyRivals) September 2, 2023

Tiller lost his first game too.

We were competitive which is always a good start.

Hazell lost to Cincinnati by 35. This is NOT that. — Lyle Coleman (@ironkodiak) September 2, 2023

