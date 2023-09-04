 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue vs. Fresno State - In Tweets

I guess they aren’t tweets anymore, but still. It’ll always be Twitter to me.

Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of our favorite posts of the week is to take a look at some of our favorite tweets from game day and share them with you. With Twitter no longer being Twitter and instead being called X, an absolutely stupid name, I thought of changing the title of this but honestly the only thing I could come up with Was X’s and Oh’s! Not sure that’s completely fully baked. If you’ve got a better name, let me know in the comments and maybe I’ll use it next week. Until then, enjoy these tweets. After all, it’ll always be Twitter to me.

It’s always nice to get some recognition from the Sickos Committee. After all, we are all Sickos at heart.

We don’t often like to highlight the opponent on these posts but man was this a great catch. Just to have the presence of mind to make that second effort to grab the ball. Incredible.

And finally, an excellent ode to the state of the Purdue offense during the third quarter and of course one of the best comedies of the 1990’s that still holds up to this day. A true classic.

