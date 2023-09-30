Purdue Football Injury vs. Illinois

An injury report has been released ahead of the 3:30 kickoff against Illinois. Kicker Ben Freehill remains out (as head coach Ryan Walters hinted at on Monday), but the announcement that OC Brothers will be out for the game is some terrible news for the Boilermakers.

Linebackers Yanni Karlaftis and Clyde Washington are going to need to step up in the absence of Brothers, and of course we wish the young man the best of luck and health.