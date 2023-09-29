Purdue Fans React - Illinois Week

We are back once again with our gauge of the Purdue football fanbase and I’ve got to tell you, it’s dim. Before we get into the results just one bit of housekeeping here. Moving forward we have been advised we are only allowed to submit two questions per week. So I will continue to ask the question regarding number of wins because I feel that’s a good gauge of the fans enthusiasm and pulse about this team. After that though, it’s all up in the air. We will see where it goes. With that out of the way let’s see what the fans thought in our most recent survey.

We are all the way down to just 18% of fans who believe that Purdue will be bowl eligible. Taking a look back at previous weeks, prior to week one, 79% of fans thought Purdue would reach bowl eligibility. After the loss to Fresno State, that number dropped all the way to 35%. Following the victory over Virginia Tech confidence rebounded a bit with 54% believing Purdue can reach six or more wins and become bowl eligible. After losing to Syracuse, and looking rather bad doing it, just 17% of Purdue fans believe the team will win six or more games to reach bowl eligibility. Somehow, this number increased 1% after losing to Wisconsin. Maybe someone saw a spark in the second half and changed their opinion? Tough to say but I love the optimism.

No comparison necessary here but it’s important to note that going into the season Mockobee was considered to be the bedrock of this offense. With so much turnover at the WR, QB, and TE position the RB position and Mockobee specifically was going to be the engine of this offense. Then the fumbling occurred. I still think Mockobee can get it turned around but it definitely looks like the consensus right now is that Tracy should get the nod for now.

The staff predictions came out a few hours ago and it was replete with optimism. Apparently, the staff is not alone. The fanbase agrees that Purdue will defeat Illinois this weekend. Let’s hope that Purdue is able to pull off the victory this Saturday.

As I said, going forward I want to continue to do the win total question, but should I just do the who will win the next game question and wrap it up or do you have something else you’d like to ask? I’m going to avoid questions about approval of coaches at this point as the season is still young and the coaching staff is just in year one.

