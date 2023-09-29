B.U.D.S. Talk Illinois

The Boiler Up Down South crew talk Illinois, and possibly get distracted by other stuff. This is a potential chaos game, where both teams take turns shooting themselves in the foot. Someone is going to get credit for winning this game, it may as well be Purdue!

Things Possibly Discussed

Illinois Defensive Ends

Frustration, Penalties, Frustration, Penalties

Doppelganger Football

Leaky Secondaries?

Toledo! The Rockets’ place in Purdue history.

Turnovers - 4 Interceptions in one game?

Things Possibly Not Discussed

