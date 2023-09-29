B.U.D.S. Talk Illinois

The Boiler Up Down South crew talk Illinois, and possibly get distracted by other stuff. This is a potential chaos game, where both teams take turns shooting themselves in the foot. Someone is going to get credit for winning this game, it may as well be Purdue!
Things Possibly Discussed
Illinois Defensive Ends
Frustration, Penalties, Frustration, Penalties
Doppelganger Football
Leaky Secondaries?
Toledo! The Rockets’ place in Purdue history.
Turnovers - 4 Interceptions in one game?
Things Possibly Not Discussed
Best turf grass for a Midwestern winter
Favorite shades of the color black
Ryan Walters push-up challenge
Favorite dear chili recipe
Things Definitely Not Discussed
The noises I make when I stand up
The name of Garrett’s mustache
