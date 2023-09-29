Purdue Basketball Announces Streaming Home for Arkansas Charity Game

Listen, I want to preface this by saying that I’m just the messenger here. Yes, I’m talking to you Dad. I don’t control which network or streaming service these basketball games go on. Man, if I did...I’d appease all of you and place all the games on WTTV Channel 4. That would shut everyone up and make everyone happy. What a time to be alive that was.

Anyway, you might remember that Purdue is playing a charity exhibition game against Arkansas this season. It’s a great opportunity to raise some money for tornado victims and help those who truly need it. I think you’re seeing more and more games like this with proceeds going to charity because it’s just such a no brainer. Well, they’ve announced that you will be able to watch this game which in and of itself is a bit weird as many of these exhibition games have been labeled as secret scrimmages and have taken place behind closed doors. Well, not this one. Just take a look at the Tweet and I’ll catch you up afterward.

SCHEDULE NOTE



The Oct. 28, scrimmage at Arkansas (United Way charity game) will be streamed online by SEC+.



Tip time will be 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/B8sax1dFpT — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 28, 2023

I’ll be honest, I didn’t even know what SEC+ was and I consider myself pretty up on this stuff. I initially assumed it was like BTN+ and would be an extra fee with all money going to those needy folks in the SEC, but that turns out not to be the case. Instead, it’s included in your subscription to ESPN+ which yeah I know you’ve gotta subscribe to it to get this but like, better than having to subscribe to yet another thing. Right?

Keep in mind the ESPN streaming experience is nightmarish in general. Especially if you’re game is shifted there as we saw when Purdue faced Virginia Tech and the weather just a few weeks ago. However, with the game scheduled exclusively on SEC+ I hope it will make the experience a bit smoother. Hope springs eternal does it not?