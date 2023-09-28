Boiler Alert Podcast - Let’s Talk Illinois & BASKETBALL IS BACK

With just a few days to go until Purdue kicks off at home against Illinois Ryan and I take to the microphones to give you all a better idea of who this Illinois team is. We’ve got a look at the offense, the defense, and of course, the special teams. Ryan even quizzes me on the Sickos punting game that we generally make all of our guests play.

There are no guests this week as we simply couldn’t connect with an Illinois podcaster this week. They also wouldn’t connect with us to do our normal weekly Q&A so I think the hard reality of the situation is that Illinois is ducking us. They are scared. I think that says a lot about how dominant Purdue will be this weekend.

Am I delusional? Sure. You bet I am. Ryan and I provide our predictions for this weekend as well.

Don’t forget too, the first practice of basketball season was this week and Ryan and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk Purdue basketball. They’ve sucked me back in!