Purdue vs Illinois: How to Watch

Get ready folks, because it’s Homecoming Week for Purdue. And although he’s at home, Ryan Walters will face his former team, the Illinois Fighting Illini, for the first time this Saturday. Purdue has struggled at home and still looks for its first victory in Ross Ade Stadium. This looks to be a close game, so here’s how to watch and some background:
Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Illinois Fighting Illini
Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN
Capacity | 61,441
Tickets | $53+ on Gametime
Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET
TV | None
Online Streaming | Peacock
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue -1 | OU 53.5
All-Time Series | 47-45
Last Purdue Win | 2022 (31-24)
Last Syracuse Win | 2019 (6-24)
SB Nation Blog Representation | The Champaign Room
Illinois Podcast | Illinois Inquirer
Weather Forecast | Sunny skies. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
2022 Results | 8-5 (5-4) | Lost Reliaquest Bowl 19-10 vs Mississippi State
Head Coach | Bret Bielema | 15-14 in 3 seasons with Illinois | 112-72 Overall
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes
