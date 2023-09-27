Purdue vs Illinois: How to Watch

Get ready folks, because it’s Homecoming Week for Purdue. And although he’s at home, Ryan Walters will face his former team, the Illinois Fighting Illini, for the first time this Saturday. Purdue has struggled at home and still looks for its first victory in Ross Ade Stadium. This looks to be a close game, so here’s how to watch and some background:

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Illinois Fighting Illini

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 61,441

Tickets | $53+ on Gametime

Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET

TV | None

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue -1 | OU 53.5

All-Time Series | 47-45

Last Purdue Win | 2022 (31-24)

Last Syracuse Win | 2019 (6-24)

SB Nation Blog Representation | The Champaign Room

Illinois Podcast | Illinois Inquirer

Weather Forecast | Sunny skies. High 81F. Winds light and variable.

2022 Results | 8-5 (5-4) | Lost Reliaquest Bowl 19-10 vs Mississippi State

Head Coach | Bret Bielema | 15-14 in 3 seasons with Illinois | 112-72 Overall

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes