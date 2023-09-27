Purdue Reacts Survey - Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Purdue found themselves on the losing end once again after facing Wisconsin. It’s something that most of you expected based on last week’s survey. Just 23% of Purdue fans were expecting a Purdue victory.

Purdue is now 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play. Not the start that most Purdue fans wanted or expected, but how are you feeling about this season going forward? Along with the fine folks at SB Nation I try to gauge fan confidence. So please, let us know your thoughts in the survey as well as in the comments below.

Results will be posted later in the week, most likely on Friday evening.