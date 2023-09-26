 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boilers in the NFL: Week 3

Let’s take a look at how past Boilermakers fared in NFL Week 3. Spoiler: it was pretty darn good.

By PURB97
NFL: SEP 24 Broncos at Dolphins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This was a big week for former Boilermakers. All but 1 played for a winning team in week 4 (sorry Brycen Hopkins) and Raheem Mostert was a big part of the most prolific offensive game in history. Ho hum. Here’s how everyone did:

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Rams
DNP

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Falcons
3 tot, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tfl, 1 qb hit

David Bell Cleveland Browns
Vs Titans
No Stats - 10 snaps

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
At Jets
6 tot, 3 solos, 1 tfl, 1 pd, 2 qb hits

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
At Bengals
No Stats - 2 snaps

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Rams
2 tgt, 1 rec, 6 yds, 4 punt returns, 45 yds

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
Vs Bears
2 tot, 1 solo, .5 sacks, 1 qb hit

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
Vs Cowboys
6 tgt, 4 rec, 8 yds, 3 car, 54 yds, 1 td

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
Vs Broncos
13 car, 82 yds, 3 td, 7 rec, 60 yds, 1 td

