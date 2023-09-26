Boilers in the NFL: Week 3

This was a big week for former Boilermakers. All but 1 played for a winning team in week 4 (sorry Brycen Hopkins) and Raheem Mostert was a big part of the most prolific offensive game in history. Ho hum. Here’s how everyone did:

NFL Week 1

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Rams

DNP

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

Vs Falcons

3 tot, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tfl, 1 qb hit

David Bell Cleveland Browns

Vs Titans

No Stats - 10 snaps

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots

At Jets

6 tot, 3 solos, 1 tfl, 1 pd, 2 qb hits

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams

At Bengals

No Stats - 2 snaps

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Rams

2 tgt, 1 rec, 6 yds, 4 punt returns, 45 yds

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

Vs Bears

2 tot, 1 solo, .5 sacks, 1 qb hit

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals

Vs Cowboys

6 tgt, 4 rec, 8 yds, 3 car, 54 yds, 1 td

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

Vs Broncos

13 car, 82 yds, 3 td, 7 rec, 60 yds, 1 td