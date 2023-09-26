B.U.D.S. Get Loopy, Recap Wisconsin, Sing a Song

The Boiler Up Down South podcast discuss last Friday’s Wisconsin loss in this episode. Garrett starts things off with a song to set the tone and then it’s off to the races.
Topics Discussed
Frustration with penalties
Purdue not being bad, but also not being good
The new running scheme
Improvement in the secondary!
Regression on the defensive line
Tyrone Tracy’s move up the depth chart
Hudson Card’s interception “issues”
Kirby Smart
The need for patience
Topics Considered but not discussed
Aliens forcing Purdue to turn the ball over
Are giants real?
Mustache maintenance
The perfect name for a death metal band
Ryan Walters...buffest coach in Purdue history?
Topics Not Considered or Discussed
Hudson’s favorite type of card
The existential dread associated with the red zone, and why calling it the blue zone could improve performance
How many fried fish could a hungry offensive lineman eat in one sitting
Who has a thicker accent; Lower Alabama or Northern Georgia
How many socks can one cat murder in a night
In Summary
It was a loopy Monday night for the B.U.D.S. but eventually points were made and football was discussed. The song alone is worth the price of admission. Y’all should check it out.
