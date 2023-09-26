B.U.D.S. Get Loopy, Recap Wisconsin, Sing a Song

The Boiler Up Down South podcast discuss last Friday’s Wisconsin loss in this episode. Garrett starts things off with a song to set the tone and then it’s off to the races.

Topics Discussed

Frustration with penalties

Purdue not being bad, but also not being good

The new running scheme

Improvement in the secondary!

Regression on the defensive line

Tyrone Tracy’s move up the depth chart

Hudson Card’s interception “issues”

Kirby Smart

The need for patience

In Summary

It was a loopy Monday night for the B.U.D.S. but eventually points were made and football was discussed. The song alone is worth the price of admission. Y’all should check it out.

