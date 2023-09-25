Purdue vs Illinois: Opening Odds

This Saturday, Ryan Walters will have to face his former team for the first time since being named the head football coach at Purdue. For the betting aspect, it seems to help the Boilermakers that this first meeting takes place at Ross-Ade.

The Boilers are currently one-point favorites over the Illini as per DraftKings. That’s a slim margin, but this is a team that desperately needs this check in the win column to turn around a young season featuring one win and three losses (with flashes of brilliance in each of those losses).

Illinois and host Purdue will kick off at 3:30 eastern time on Saturday in what already feels like the most important game of the season when it comes to determining the trajectory of the team during rest of the regular season slate. The Boilermakers want to keep the Cannon Trophy (ahem...the PURDUE CANNON TROPHY) in West Lafayette and keep the Illini from inching closer in trying to tie the series.

After last year’s victory, the Boilers currently lead the rivalry with 47 wins to 45 (and six ties). Oddsmakers and all rational people don’t expect a 62-0 win like in the first meeting in 1890, but that’d be kind of neat if you ask me.

Spread

Purdue -1

Over/Under

53.5

Moneyline

Illinois: -105

Purdue: -115

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.