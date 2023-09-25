 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Volleyball: Raven Colvin Earns Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

We love a defensive minded family

By GamedayGabi
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It seems like we have an affinity with the Colvin family or maybe they have an affinity with us…. either way we are lucky to have Raven Colvin as a Boiler.

Not only is she a dynamite hitter but she’s a menace at the net on defense. Colvin had a season-high ten blocks against Maryland and a total of 16 blocks over the weekend earning her Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

This is the first award she’s garnered this season after fellow players Eva Hudson, Taylor Anderson and Chloe Chicoine earned honors in the previous weeks.

Purdue went 2-0 over the weekend to start conference play and and has a huge matchup on Friday against #2 Nebraska. After dropping a couple early on the Boilers have a chance to show just how dangerous they can be against a top opponent,

