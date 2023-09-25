Xs and Ohs! Wisconsin Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

You’d think after getting torched by a running QB that some adjustments would be made but…. Nope — Spoilermaker Jones (@A_Merrik_A) September 22, 2023

let’s go Purdue basketball WOOSH pic.twitter.com/Ws0UWxxxGZ — Jordan (@JWurminator) September 22, 2023

They clearly watched the Syracuse film — nicole ✨ (@HoeingNicole) September 22, 2023

This game might require more alcohol. — Kerri (@kerri_3lizabeth) September 22, 2023

Can they switch tv coverage to the volleyball game — Scott Borton (@sgborts) September 22, 2023

Purdue's average 3rd down distance is 18.7 yards...

Not exactly setting yourself up for success — Ryan Bonaparte (@PURB97) September 22, 2023

Okay I'm gonna be honest. The drum is big pic.twitter.com/Od6Tubc2IS — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 22, 2023

my name is Gracen & it has been zero days since the last time I let Purdue athletics hurt me — Gracen Swartzentruber (@Gracen4031) September 23, 2023

Purdue bad — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 23, 2023

Purdue is averaging 6.8 yards per play and has had 39 yards brought back on penalties. Problem is it's been in 3rd and long too much and the defense can't get off the field. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 23, 2023

I mean I think we need to accept this team for what it is. Just not going to be a great year… doesn’t mean Walters won’t make them good in years to come but it ain’t gonna be this year. — Gabi (@GameDayGabi) September 23, 2023

Too bad there’s not a #1 draft pick at the end of this season. — Joe Reagan (@joe_bbjr69) September 23, 2023