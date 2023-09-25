Xs and Ohs! Wisconsin Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.
You’d think after getting torched by a running QB that some adjustments would be made but…. Nope— Spoilermaker Jones (@A_Merrik_A) September 22, 2023
let’s go Purdue basketball WOOSH pic.twitter.com/Ws0UWxxxGZ— Jordan (@JWurminator) September 22, 2023
They clearly watched the Syracuse film— nicole ✨ (@HoeingNicole) September 22, 2023
This game might require more alcohol.— Kerri (@kerri_3lizabeth) September 22, 2023
Can they switch tv coverage to the volleyball game— Scott Borton (@sgborts) September 22, 2023
Purdue's average 3rd down distance is 18.7 yards...— Ryan Bonaparte (@PURB97) September 22, 2023
Not exactly setting yourself up for success
Okay I'm gonna be honest. The drum is big pic.twitter.com/Od6Tubc2IS— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 22, 2023
my name is Gracen & it has been zero days since the last time I let Purdue athletics hurt me— Gracen Swartzentruber (@Gracen4031) September 23, 2023
Purdue bad— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 23, 2023
Answer your phone @moore_rondale pic.twitter.com/47MiyKfBnV— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 23, 2023
Purdue is averaging 6.8 yards per play and has had 39 yards brought back on penalties. Problem is it's been in 3rd and long too much and the defense can't get off the field.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 23, 2023
I mean I think we need to accept this team for what it is. Just not going to be a great year… doesn’t mean Walters won’t make them good in years to come but it ain’t gonna be this year.— Gabi (@GameDayGabi) September 23, 2023
Too bad there’s not a #1 draft pick at the end of this season.— Joe Reagan (@joe_bbjr69) September 23, 2023
Purdue had the worst recruiting class in the Big Ten in 2021. They had 37 players leave the program after last season. The teams they have lost to have a combined record of 11-1. If you are giving up on Walters after four games, you are a damn fool.— Jeremy Anderson (@JeremyAnder199) September 24, 2023
