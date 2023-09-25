Illinois (2-2) at Purdue (1-3)

Purdue is now losers of two straight and don’t get any time to rest as Illinois will be heading into Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend at 3:30 PM only on Peacock. Find all you need to know about Purdue, about Illinois, and about this matchup right here.

This game will of course have extra juice this year as Purdue hired former Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters to take over the head coaching job left vacant by Jeff Brohm’s departure to Louisville. Some of the Illinois fans online have been caught red handed being mad online. This will be the first chance that Walters will have to go against his former team.