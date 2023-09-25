Purdue vs. Iowa Kickoff Time and TV Network Official

With the latest TV contracts the times and television networks of these Purdue football games generally aren’t going to be set up until the week prior to the game. This week we are getting official game times and networks of Week 6 matchups. That means Purdue at Iowa. You’ll remember last year that Purdue got trounced by the anemic Iowa offense to the tune of 24-3. Well, this will be the first chance Purdue has had to right that wrong.

Week 6 @bigten kickoff times and networks are official. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HTBbnxk1Ih — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 25, 2023

Purdue gets the 3:30 window here. The game will be televised on Peacock which is the NBC/Comcast streaming service. This will be the second week in a row that Purdue will play on Peacock following this week’s game against Illinois.

Yes, these games are only available on Peacock. No, they will not be airing simultaneously on NBC or any other network. You can subscribe to Peacock for $5.99 a month or even $1.99 if you are a student. So keep that in mind. There are also occasional deals you can find online that include a free month of Peacock so keep your eye out.