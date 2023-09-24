Purdue Volleyball: Boilers Begin Conference Play Undefeated

Purdue opened Big Ten play with not only a win over Maryland, but the programs 1000th win.

1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ program wins



This victory is for every Boilermaker who represented the Old Gold & Black over the last 49 years. pic.twitter.com/zaHou3BzmQ — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 23, 2023

A lot has been said about the freshman this year, but sophomore Eva Hudson has been a force. She notched in 20 kills, 7 digs and 4 block assists during the match Friday night. Colvin had a season high 10 blocks along with having the set winning kill in set 2.

On Sunday, the Boilers earned their second sweep of the season over Rutgers. The win puts Purdue 8-3 on the season and 2-0 in conference play so far.

Taylor Anderson continues to start as setter but transfer Lorrin Poulter saw playing time while recording 22 assists. Chloe Chicoine was just shy of an other double-double with 12 kills and 8 digs while Hudson again led the Boilers with 15 kills.

Purdue returns home next weekend, their first matchup coming Friday against #2 Nebraska and then a matchup against Northwestern on Sunday.