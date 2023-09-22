Quick Wrap: Purdue 17 Wisconsin 38

The Wisconsin Badgers came into West Lafayette on a sixteen-game winning streak against the Boilers and ran their streak up to 17 straight with a 38-17 victory. The Boilers struggled to do much of anything with any amount of consistency other than giving up third down conversions and leaving themselves in third and long situations on offense.

The Boilers were overwhelmed early on and trailed 21-3 after the first half where the Badgers dominated the line of scrimmage and gained 217 total yards to Purdue’s 163, of which 60 yards came on the final drive. The Boilers struggled to stop pretty much anything the Badgers did on offense with the visiting team converting 8-8 on 3rd down.

Purdue came out much better in the second half but failed to pull the game closer than 11 points as Wisconsin was able to convert their drives into field goals. Those proved to keep the Boilers at arms-length enough while the Boilers looked much more efficient and effective on the offensive side of the ball going to a much quicker tempo style of offense.

After Hudson Card had thrown his second interception that seemingly threw the game away, Botros Alisandro broke on a deep out and ripped the ball away from the Wisconsin receiver to give the ball back to the Boilers with 10:25 left in the 4th quarter down and down 30-17. The Boilers couldn’t capitalize and ended up allowing Wisconsin to score with under 4 minutes left after Card’s pass attempt was ruled a fumble and the ball was ripped away from Devin Mockobee. With the 2pt conversion, Wisconsin went up 38-17.

Hudson Card went 21-38 for 202 yards with 2 interceptions but failed to throw a touchdown. The Boilers rushed for 194 yards with Tyrone Tracy leading the way with 84 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown. Deion Burks again led the Boilers with 73 yards receiving and 6 receptions while Abdur-Rahman Yaseen had 4 catches for 62 yards.

The Boilers drop to 1-3 on the season and will play Illinois at home with a 3:30pm kickoff. The Badgers improved to 3-1 with their lone loss coming to Washington State.