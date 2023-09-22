Purdue Football Releases Injury Report Before Wisconsin Kickoff

There were big questions coming into tonight’s game against Wisconsin. A lot of those big questions, aside from can Purdue break the 20 year losing streak, was who would be available. The biggest question mark, as it has been all season, is the status of Gus Hartwig. Second was probably the health of Kydran Jenkins after he missed the second half of the game against Syracuse. Just moments ago Purdue released their injury report.

Good news here is that Hartwig is listed as questionable and not out. We will have to keep an eye on if he gets into the game tonight. It’s at least a good sign and the best we may get officially before seeing him on the field. Jenkins is not even listed here meaning he is good to go. That’s huge for this Purdue defense as he’s been one of their best defenders.

Ben Freehill is out of the game with a blood clot in his leg. Purdue will have to cobble together a replacement on special teams. Should make the kicking game extra exciting. Purdue will also be without Daniel Johnson on the offensive line which is a whole other can of worms.

Overall, this injury report, like almost all injury reports, contains some good news and some bad news. Let’s see the impact of this in just over an hour. Boiler Up!!!