BUDS Talk Wisconsin

We are now just counting down the hours until Purdue takes on Wisconsin on a Friday night. With that in mind you’ve got one more podcast to listen to in order to truly be ready for tonight’s game. If you’re a listener to Boiler Up Down South (BUDS) you’ll know how well they did previewing the game against Syracuse. They provided the blueprint of what Syracuse would do against Purdue. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. Can these guys do it again?

Give it a listen, make sure to rate, review, and share it with your loved ones because let’s be honest, if you don’t share the things you love with your loved ones, what are you really doing?

Just think folks, we are only nine hours away from the newest game and you’ve got just a 30 minute(ish) podcast to know everything you need to know about Wisconsin. That seems like a good deal to me.