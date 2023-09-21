Purdue Women’s Basketball: Big Ten Releases Conference Schedule

In the final year of a 14 team conference, the Big Ten released their 18-game league slate for the 2023-2024 season.

The Boilers will enter conference play before holiday break on December 10th against Minnesota. Katie Gerald’s is currently 1-1 on conference openers as head coach. Purdue looks to end and start the year with wins when they play Wisconsin on December 30th and Rutgers on January 2nd in back-to-back games at Mackey.

After a trip to Maryland, the Boilers host last years NPOY Caitlyn Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 10th. Purdue then plays Penn State before coming back home for the 2023 Barn Burner Trophy against IU on January 21st.

The Boilers finish off January with two away games against Michigan State and Nebraska and a home matchup against Ohio State. After taking on the Illini on February 5th the Boilers go on the road with another matchup with IU and a visit to Northwestern.

Purdue then closes out their regular season against Wisconsin and Penn State before entering tournament play. The Boilers bring back 5 returners, 2 transfers and 6 freshman for the upcoming season after Katie Gerald’s helped take Purdue back to the NCAA tournament last year in her second year as head coach.

The Boilers kick off the season against UCLA on November 6th and their first home matchup on December 12th against Southern.