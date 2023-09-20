Purdue vs Wisconsin: How to Watch

Got a weird one for you this week folks. Despite my thoughts on Friday night college football games, this one is taking place on Friday night. Make sure you clear your social calendar as the new look Wisconsin Badgers travel to West Lafayette to face the even new look Purdue Boilermakers. The Badgers come in at 2-1, losing their only road game to Washington State 31-22. Purdue enters 1-2 and have lost both home games. Something has to give Friday night. Either Purdue get their first home victory of the Ryan Walters era, or Wisconsin gets their first road victory in the the Luke Fickell era. You’ll want to fork over the 8 bucks to get in the gate for this one, because history is being made one way or the other!

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Wisconsin Badgers

Stadium | Ross-Ade Stadium

Capacity | 61,441

Tickets | $8+ on Gametime

Game Day | September, 22 (Friday)

Kickoff Time | 7:00 PM ET

TV | Fox

Online Streaming | Fox Sports AP

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue +6, O/U 53.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 52-29-8 - Wisconsin

Last Purdue Win | 10/18/2003 (26-23)

SB Nation Blog Representation | Bucky’s 5th Quarter

Weather Forecast | Nightime low of 57, probably somewhere in the low 70’s to high 60’s at kick and cooling throughout the game

2022 Results | 7-6, Won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Head Coach | Luke Fickell | 65-26 Overall (6-7 Ohio State) (57-18 Cincinnati) (2-1 Wisconsin)

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes