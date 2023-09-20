Purdue vs Wisconsin: How to Watch

Got a weird one for you this week folks. Despite my thoughts on Friday night college football games, this one is taking place on Friday night. Make sure you clear your social calendar as the new look Wisconsin Badgers travel to West Lafayette to face the even new look Purdue Boilermakers. The Badgers come in at 2-1, losing their only road game to Washington State 31-22. Purdue enters 1-2 and have lost both home games. Something has to give Friday night. Either Purdue get their first home victory of the Ryan Walters era, or Wisconsin gets their first road victory in the the Luke Fickell era. You’ll want to fork over the 8 bucks to get in the gate for this one, because history is being made one way or the other!
Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Wisconsin Badgers
Stadium | Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity | 61,441
Tickets | $8+ on Gametime
Game Day | September, 22 (Friday)
Kickoff Time | 7:00 PM ET
TV | Fox
Online Streaming | Fox Sports AP
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue +6, O/U 53.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series | 52-29-8 - Wisconsin
Last Purdue Win | 10/18/2003 (26-23)
Last Wisconsin Win | 10/22/2022 (35-24)
SB Nation Blog Representation | Bucky’s 5th Quarter
Weather Forecast | Nightime low of 57, probably somewhere in the low 70’s to high 60’s at kick and cooling throughout the game
2022 Results | 7-6, Won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Head Coach | Luke Fickell | 65-26 Overall (6-7 Ohio State) (57-18 Cincinnati) (2-1 Wisconsin)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes
Loading comments...