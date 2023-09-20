Mel Gray Named Honorary Captain for Wisconsin Game

Mel Gray, one of the greatest return men in NFL history, has been announced as the Purdue Boilermakers honorary captain for their matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. Gray journey to Purdue was a unique one that saw him sharing a backfield at Coffeyville Community College with future Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier. After his sophomore season at Coffeyville, Gray chose the Boilers over Pitt and quickly gained the attention of coaches. He jumped into the starting role and quickly became a feature back for the Boilers with 1765 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns along with 53 receptions for 437 yards receiving and 1 touchdown. Ironically, he only returned two total kicks in his time at Purdue before finding success in the NFL.

A four-time All-Pro and one of the greatest return men of all time!



All-Big Ten RB Mel Gray will be back in West Lafayette this week as our honorary captain! ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/9VEAPz1COk — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 20, 2023

The Boilers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday with kickoff slated for 7:00pm on FS1.