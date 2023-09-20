Boiler Alert Podcast - Wisconsin Preview

With the Purdue football game against Wisconsin coming a day early, the Boiler Alert podcast is coming at you a day early. This week we give the promised review of the Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty. Does it disappoint?

Ryan and I also provide injury updates on two of Purdue’s most important players in Jenkins and Hartwig. Will either of them be able to go? Ryan Walters didn’t give us much guidance on Monday during his press conference but what information he gives we provide to you loyal listener.

Ryan and I discuss the history of this matchup and why we don’t have a ton of hope going into this one. Then, we bring on John from the Buckycast to talk all things Wisconsin football. And he gives us...hope? He is not optimistic about this Wisconsin football team and feels that they have a lot of flaws. Is Purdue able to take advantage of those flaws? That’s an entirely different question.

For each of the first three games of the year Ryan and I have been in synch on our predictions. Are we both predicting the same thing this week? Only one way to find out! Gives us a listen!