Purdue Injury Report Released

One of the new requirements from the Big Ten Conference, one of four major conferences that will survive until next season, is that schools put out injury reports prior to kickoff. This will put the league more in line with professional leagues. It’s also hard not to at least think that the prevalence of sports gambling is playing some sort of role here.

Purdue released their injury report just a bit ago. Here it is courtesy of Jace from Boiler Upload:

You’ll notice that Purdue has two tight ends out as well as both their starting and backup center. This is obviously not the situation you want when you’re starting a new QB. Some continuity on the offensive line and the ever critical center position would go a long way toward making game one smooth. Unfortunately, Purdue doesn’t have that and must turn to a third string center. Gulp. Kickoff is less than an hour away so we will know soon enough how the line holds up.