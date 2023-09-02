Purdue vs. Fresno State - Week 1 Open Thread!

There are more questions than answers for the Purdue football team right now. Going into week one I have lots of things that this game will help me sort out. First, how will Hudson Card look in real live game action? He’s been given the reins of the program and it will be his first real opportunity at no having to look over his shoulder. I hope he grasps the opportunity. Next, what will this new coaching staff be like in a game situation? How will the play calling look? They’ve shown themselves to be great motivators, good recruiters, good at winning the press conference, but today is game one and wins and losses matter.

What about the rebuilt secondary? Will they gel as a unit and be the missing link to keeping Purdue competitive? What about the rest of the defense? Who will be the standout during this game that sets the tone? On the offensive side of the ball who in the receiving corps take the next step in their development and becomes someone the fans, the staff, and Hudson Card truly trusts?

There’s a lot to look forward to in game one today. Join us in the open thread to talk about it all.