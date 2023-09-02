0 Days until Purdue Football: Jayden Dixon-Veal

Jayden Dixon-Veal

Junior

Wide Receiver

6’ 185 lbs.

It is finally game day! Purdue kicks off the season against Fresno State this afternoon so today is our last (two) players on our countdown. Garrett is covering the other player so today I feature Jayden Dixon-Veal; a JuCo transfer from the College of San Mateo.

Jayden pulled down 24 catches for 272 yards last season and is primarily used as a slot receiver. He will probably serve as a back-up this year but the wide receiver group is wide open. We have some veteran players coming back but much is still unknown on who will breakout this year.

The air-raid offense will also use a lot more receivers than we are used to in years past so he should get some opportunities to see the field and show what he can do.