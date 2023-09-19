 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boilers in the NFL: Week 2

Let’s take a look at how past Boilermakers fared in NFL Week 2.

By PURB97
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

7 former Boilermakers recorded stats this weekend in the NFL’s Week 2 while two more got snaps. Here’s how they did:

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Ravens
No Stats - 1 snap

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Seahawks
7 tot, 4 solo

David Bell Cleveland Browns
At Steelers
3 tgt, 3 rec, 27 yds

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
Vs Dolphins
6 tot, 3 solo

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
Vs 49ers
No Stats - 9 snaps

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Ravens
1 punt return, 81 yards, 1 td

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
At Jaguars
4 tot, 1 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 2 qb hits

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
Vs Giants
1 tgt, 1 rec, 14 yds

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
At Patriots
18 car, 121 yds, 2 td, 1 rec, 6 yds

