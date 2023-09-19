Boilers in the NFL: Week 2

7 former Boilermakers recorded stats this weekend in the NFL’s Week 2 while two more got snaps. Here’s how they did:

NFL Week 1

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Ravens

No Stats - 1 snap

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

Vs Seahawks

7 tot, 4 solo

David Bell Cleveland Browns

At Steelers

3 tgt, 3 rec, 27 yds

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots

Vs Dolphins

6 tot, 3 solo

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams

Vs 49ers

No Stats - 9 snaps

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Ravens

1 punt return, 81 yards, 1 td

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

At Jaguars

4 tot, 1 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 2 qb hits

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals

Vs Giants

1 tgt, 1 rec, 14 yds

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

At Patriots

18 car, 121 yds, 2 td, 1 rec, 6 yds