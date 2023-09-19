Boilers in the NFL: Week 2

7 former Boilermakers recorded stats this weekend in the NFL’s Week 2 while two more got snaps. Here’s how they did:
NFL Week 1
Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Ravens
No Stats - 1 snap
Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Seahawks
7 tot, 4 solo
David Bell Cleveland Browns
At Steelers
3 tgt, 3 rec, 27 yds
Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
Vs Dolphins
6 tot, 3 solo
Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
Vs 49ers
No Stats - 9 snaps
Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Ravens
1 punt return, 81 yards, 1 td
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
At Jaguars
4 tot, 1 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 2 qb hits
Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
Vs Giants
1 tgt, 1 rec, 14 yds
Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
At Patriots
18 car, 121 yds, 2 td, 1 rec, 6 yds
