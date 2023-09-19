Purdue vs Syracuse Report Card

Purdue Report Card

Opponent: Syracuse

Offense: D+

Obviously, this grade is very low because of seven combined fumbles and four overall turnovers, all in Syracuse territory. You cannot do that and expect to even sniff a win. The one positive aspect was the passing game, where Hudson Card made some nice throws to his receivers and moved around to get space to throw to them. Deion Burks, Abdur-Rahmen Yaseen, TJ Sheffield, and Max Klare are all proving to be good targets for Card. The rushing attack, however, was abysmal. No push inside again and the coaches seemed determined at times not to rush the ball outside. Throw in Devin Mockobee’s 3 fumbles (none were lost somehow) and the rushing game was lucky to muster 80 yards. This team desperately needs Gus Hartwig back and I cannot fathom why Dylan Downing has so few touches this year (15 touches in 3 games).

Defense: D-

QB contain was non-existent this week as Garrett Shrader rushed for 195 yards. Read-option decimated this defense and had it not been for several dropped passes, the secondary would’ve looked inept too. The only reason I don’t give the defense an F is because they still had 4 sacks and an interception.

Special Teams: C-

Just a tick under average due to the missed extra point on a botched snap. No field goal attempts, no kickoff returns, one punt return for 6yards, and 2 punts for 88 yards.

Coaching: D

I can no longer defend going for it on 4th and short, especially if it’s a running play from the gun. The next time the situation comes around, take the points. So far, Graham Harrell has not impressed with his continual attempts to run the ball up the middle despite no push. Where I saw some poise was after Devin Mockobee’s third fumble. The rest of that drive, Tyrone Tracy Jr was the ball carrier and eventually ran for a touchdown. Sometimes, the best decision is not the easiest. There has to be changes out of this staff on key situations and Ryan Walters has stated there will be. We will have to wait and see.

No Extra Grade This Week

Overall: D

There is no two ways around it, Purdue got smoked this week and it wasn’t because Syracuse was a super team. Purdue shot themselves in the foot again and again by fumbling 7 times, being unable to contain the Syracuse QB, and making the same coaching mistakes as the previous two games. There is plenty of time to improve as the season forges on but the opponents are not going to get any easier. One week at a time I guess. Onto Wisconsin.