Purdue Reacts Survey - Week 4

After the loss to Syracuse I expect these results to be pretty interesting so I’m glad I could get these out early in the week. Purdue of course now sits at 1-2 on the year and stays at home for their next game and this time it’s against Wisconsin. Oh boy. Purdue football and Wisconsin a true unbeatable pair. Just like peanut butter and chocolate.

You’ll notice that I’ve allowed folks to answer lower win totals once again as I feel like I can actually hear the disappointment from the fans bubbling up. I’m also fascinated to see a true gauge of how many fans actually think that Purdue will beat Wisconsin this week.

Results from this survey will be available later in the week, likely Thursday or Friday.