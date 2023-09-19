BUDS Talk Syracuse Defeat

I promise we really are trying to move on from this game. We don’t want to talk about it anymore than you do but we’ve got to at least try our best to figure out what went wrong. Drew and Garrett are back to break down what exactly went wrong during this Purdue game against Syracuse.

Why was it that Purdue simply couldn’t contain the running game of Garrett Shrader? Did Purdue beat themselves with the penalties and the turnovers or was Syracuse simply the better team?

What were the good things about this game? Were there any? Between shooting themselves in the foot there were positives found at the wide receiver position and the tight end position. Garrett talks about the room for growth that he saw.

