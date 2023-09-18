Purdue Volleyball falls to #19 in latest ranking after splitting games over the weekend

Purdue drops from #17 to #19 in latest rankings after going 1 of 2 over the weekend. The Boilers finished off their non-conference slate with the Boilermaker Challenge in Holloway gymnasium.

On Friday they faced UCF where they got their first sweep of the season over the inferior space school. Purdue’s defense was unmatched as they tallied up 11 blocks. Freshman Taylor Anderson was the starting setter again and while she had trouble placing Raven Colvin’s sets high enough (if you’ve seen her brothers vertical you’d understand how high she gets) her chemistry with Chicoine is unmatched. She had 40 assists; the most by any Big Ten setter in a 3 set match this season and Chloe led the team with 17 kills.

Saturday they lost to USC in a close battle which saw 40 tied scores over four sets. The loss ended Purdue’s 5 win streak and puts them 6-3 on the season heading into Big Ten play. Maddie Schermerhorn tied a season high 22 digs while Chicoine and Hudson both had 17 kills a piece. Chicoine also posted her fifth double-double on the season.

Purdue travels to Marlyland and Rutgers this week with their first match coming Friday against the Terrapins at 7pm. The match will be streamed on BIG+.