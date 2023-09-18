 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois Game Time Set for 3:30pm on Sept. 30th

The Boilers and Illini will square off on Peacock

By JedWilkinson
/ new

The B1G announced today the game times and networks for games on the 30th of September with the Boilers and Illini playing on Peacock at 3:30pm. This game will make the first time new Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters will square off against his former Illinois Fighting Illini led by Brett Bielema.

The Boilers will look to win their 15th matchup against the Illini since 2003 and have gone 14-6 against Illinois in that timeframe. They will also be playing for the Purdue Canon which has been awarded to the winner of the game annually since 1943 although the history originally starts with a group of Purdue students in 1905 wanted to shoot off a canon after what they assumed would be a Purdue victory. The canon itself was actually fired off but has not been done since 1983 due to concerns of safety.

You can subscribe to Peacock with your tv provider or through the link at the Peacock website with a monthly membership of $5.99.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...