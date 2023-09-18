Illinois Game Time Set for 3:30pm on Sept. 30th

The B1G announced today the game times and networks for games on the 30th of September with the Boilers and Illini playing on Peacock at 3:30pm. This game will make the first time new Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters will square off against his former Illinois Fighting Illini led by Brett Bielema.

Kickoff time and TV for our Homecoming game is official! Let’s keep the Cannon!



| 3:30 PM ET

| @peacock

️ | https://t.co/43Xi7QTHiw pic.twitter.com/gWLnx1Xoqn — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 18, 2023

The Boilers will look to win their 15th matchup against the Illini since 2003 and have gone 14-6 against Illinois in that timeframe. They will also be playing for the Purdue Canon which has been awarded to the winner of the game annually since 1943 although the history originally starts with a group of Purdue students in 1905 wanted to shoot off a canon after what they assumed would be a Purdue victory. The canon itself was actually fired off but has not been done since 1983 due to concerns of safety.

You can subscribe to Peacock with your tv provider or through the link at the Peacock website with a monthly membership of $5.99.