Purdue vs. Wisconsin - Opening Odds

Now that the Syracuse game is over, and Purdue got trounced, it’s time to move onward and upward. In this particular case it’s time to look ahead to Purdue’s next opponent...gulp...Wisconsin. For those of you who (waves hands around) exist, you know that Purdue and Wisconsin have a bit of a history in football. Purdue hasn’t won a game against Wisconsin in football since 2003 and the George W. Bush presidency. My gosh that’s so long ago. Freshman who just enrolled at Purdue would’ve been born around 2005 and therefore, Purdue has not defeated Wisconsin in their lifetimes. That’s just bizarre.

Wisconsin comes into Ross-Ade Stadium on a Friday evening to take on our Boilermakers in the second night game in a row for these Boilermakers. Night games always add a certain element of fun to the games but playing on a Friday in the Big Ten still seems strange to me. I’m not sure it’s something I’m ever going to get used to. This also means that Purdue will have less prep time than normal as they didn’t finish their game against Syracuse until around 11:00 PM Saturday night. It’s going to be a test to see how well the coaching staff can turn around to a new opponent.

Heading over to our friends at Draft Kings and it looks like the oddsmakers believe in Purdue more than most Purdue fans do. As of this writing Purdue finds themselves as a 5.5 point dog at home. Moneyline on Purdue is +190 and the O/U for total points scored sits at 54. Those odds may change as we get closer to game day but right now it sure seems like the oddsmakers might know something that we don’t. Looking back at just the last 10 matchups between these two teams, the average margin of victory for Wisconsin, who again, has won all 10, is just over 22 points per game.

I guess, I’ve just gotta believe in the words of George Michael and have Faith.

