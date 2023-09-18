Wisconsin (2-1) at Purdue (1-2)

We’ve got back to back night games in Ross-Ade Stadium with game two coming against Purdue’s nemesis, the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin heads into this one at 2-1 and not looking incredibly impressive so far. They beat Buffalo, lost to Washington State, and defeated Georgia Southern.

Would there be anything more Purdue than finally defeating Wisconsin this year in the face of so much struggle? Wouldn’t that be wonderful. Find all you need to know about this one right here in this stream.

Remember, this game is on Friday at 7:00 PM. We’ve got a Friday Night Lights situation, and not the movie, thought that was good too, I’m talking Coach Taylor, Matt Saracen, Smash Williams, Vince Howard type of Friday Night Lights. So enjoy the theme created by the legendary W.G. Snuffy Waldren.