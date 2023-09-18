Boiler Alert - Squeezed By the Orange

Listen, these podcasts are always a lot more fun to record when the team you’re covering is winning, there’s no way around that. Ryan and I start this one off by talking about some NFL smack talk as my Bucs beat his Bears this weekend. Then we look at Pumpkin Spice season and the creation of two Purdue ice cream flavors. I’m excited to try them, but I was more excited to talk about anything but this Purdue loss.

However, we’ve got a job to do here so we eventually got to the Syracuse game. Purdue did just about everything wrong here. It can be cathartic to talk things out and Ryan and I go on our share of rants here as we look back at the game. Rather than go beat by beat through the game Ryan and I talked about the good and bad things we saw during this one. Can you guess which section lasted longer?

It’s difficult to find that balance. There’s no reason to sugar coat things, you all watched the game and saw how bad it was, but there’s also no reason to be 100% negative because there were some good things. Were they outweighed by the bad things? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t happen.