Xs and Ohs! - Syracuse Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

I wish they’d stop referring to a Card’s first fumble as a real big deal as if they weren’t gonna turn it over on downs anyway. — Protect Kids (@boilerlaker) September 17, 2023

Based on that last play the slightest butterfly contact on either quarterback should be roughing the passer. — Boiler Upload (@BoilerUpload) September 17, 2023

While some of these are ticky-tacky, Purdue needs to stop giving the refs reason to throw these flags. — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) September 17, 2023

We went from having no turnovers on the year to evening our ratio in less than one half. Pain. — Boiler In Texas (@BoilerInTexas) September 17, 2023

He is better than that. I hope these turnovers light a huge fire inside of him now. — Neal Patrick (@realnealpatrick) September 17, 2023

Self Inflicted Wounds!!! C’mon Boilers!!! Should be no worse than a one score game! — Walter Jordan (@Walt_Jordan) September 17, 2023

About the worst possible half you can have for Purdue here. Stop complaining about the holds and scheme better. Card needs to get his head in gear and hold onto the ball.



It's just one half. Figure it out. Coaches better coach — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) September 17, 2023

Things I am trying to remember with Purdue:



-The 2022 team was a few plays away from being 2-10.

-Defense was a weakness for Brohm outside of 2021.

-Of the talent that didn't graduate, not many returned.

-First year head coach doing a rebuilding job. — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) September 17, 2023

JESUS CHRIST WHO PUT BUTTER ON EVERYONE’S GLOVES — nicole ✨ (@HoeingNicole) September 17, 2023

Emblematic of the game. 3rd and 4 and Shrader had three guys on him in the backfield for a loss of 5 or so. Instead he gets free and runs for the first. Just brutal. — Boiler Alert Podcast AKA Jumbo Heroes (@BoilerAlert) September 17, 2023

I wanted to include this next one because it hurt me and you know what they say, hurt people hurt people.

Purdue football in short yardage = Purdue basketball versus press — Mathew Nagel (@mtnagelpga) September 17, 2023

jesus purdue you're trying so hard to get back in the game and you miss the extra point. one job dude. — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) September 17, 2023

Devin Mockobee's third fumble this half, #Purdue's seventh. — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) September 17, 2023

It’s almost as if Purdue didn’t watch any film on how to stop/slow down Garrett Shrader.



Undisciplined almost all night in playing the back out of the backfield, setting the edge, keeping Shrader in the pocket and tackling angles.



A woefully poor performance on D by Purdue. — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) September 17, 2023

And yes, I’m included this tweet because if we didn’t laugh we would’ve cried on Saturday night.