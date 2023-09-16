Quick Wrap: Purdue 20 Syracuse 35

The Purdue Boilermakers turned the ball over four times while also turning the ball over on downs three other times on their way to a 35-20 loss at home. Purdue again had a difficult time converting in short yardage situations and Head Coach Ryan Walters was likely too aggressive in his decision making that led to two of the turnover on down instances.

Syracuse Quarterback Garrett Schrader had a career day by running the ball for 195 yards on 25 attempts and scoring four touchdowns. Schrader found it incredibly easy to beat the Boilermaker defense with his legs on read zone plays where he was able to get downfield with almost no defenders around him.

For the Boilermakers, Hudson Card struggled immensely in the first half throwing an interception and fumbling it three times. On the game, Purdue fumbled the ball seven times with Devin Mockobee putting the ball on the ground three times himself. This was a game where, had Purdue played a clean game and were able to keep Schrader in check they could have won. Insteadn, Purdue looked inept on offense and ineffective on defense heading into the B1G conference slate.

Card threw for a career high 323 yards on 32-46 while Purdue mustered only 80 yards rushing with no runner going over 38 yards. Abdur Rahman-Yaseen had his best game as a Boilermaker catching 10 passes for 114 yards but failed to find the endzone. Defensively, Dillion Thieneman again led the Boilers with 14 tackles, 10 of which were solo. That is not a stat you want your true freshman safety leading you in as it likely means your other ten players are not taking care of their job to slow the offense down.

Purdue will now look to shift gears against an opponent who has now beaten them sixteen consecutive matchups and most of those have not been particularly close. The Badgers, also under a first year head coach, appear to be struggling a bit themselves but still feature a rushing attack that will likely give Purdue problems to slow down.