Purdue Football Releases Syracuse Game Injury Report

Earlier in the week Coach Ryan Walters seemed optimistic about the chances that Gus Hartwig was going to be able to play this week against Syracuse. Hartwig was atop the depth chart that Purdue released. Was Walters’ optimism warranted? Let’s see what the official injury report says.

The Big Ten has released the availability for #Purdue vs. Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/tPfHZShWHx — Mick Walker (@MickWalker247) September 16, 2023

Unfortunately, it looks like that optimism was misplaced. Hartwig will be out another week. It’s unfortunate as he is the anchor that the offensive line needs. Especially against a Syracuse defense that Purdue struggled to run against last year. Things change year over year so maybe Purdue won’t miss Hartwig as much since Josh Kaltenberger has done a good job stepping into the starting role.

The rest of the injuries were known to us coming in. Purdue is finally inching themselves back to full health. The game against Syracuse kicks off in just over an hour. Join us in the open thread today.