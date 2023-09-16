Purdue vs. Syracuse - Open Thread

In just about an hour Purdue will take on the Orange of Syracuse in Ross-Ade Stadium. A night game at Ross-Ade just feels different. Just ask Ohio State. Or Iowa. Or Michigan State. Or Ohio State again. With this game kicking off at 7:30 the fans will have had plenty of time to build up their liquid courage and will be ready to bring a raucous environment to the Orange.

Syracuse has had one of the easiest schedules in the country so far by going against an FCS team and a bottom tier MAC team. Anything you read about them stats and performance wise means nothing. Well, to me at least. It’s like taking everything you need to know about Purdue from last year’s game against Indiana State. You can’t get good data from poor opponents.

Kickoff Time | 7:30 PM ET

TV | NBC

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Join us below as we chat about everything Purdue and Syracuse here in the comments.