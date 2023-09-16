Tim Stratton Named Special Team Captain Against Syracuse

Earlier this week Purdue Athletics announced that former 3x All B1G Tight End Tim Stratton will serve as the special guest team captain for their home game against the Syracuse Orange. The Boilers will take on the Orange at 7:30pm at home inside Ross Ade Stadium where they will look to avenge a chaotic defeat last season at Syracuse.

Stratton had one of the most decorated and colorful careers in Boilermaker program history with many remembering him losing his helmet in the aftermath of an upset victory against 5th ranked Michigan. That 2000 season saw Stratton haul in 58 receptions for 579 yards and 2 touchdowns on his way to winning the inaugural Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end.

In his career, Stratton set the all time receptions record catching 204 passes and became only the third player in conference history to record over 200 career receptions in a career. He currently ranks fifth all time in program history behind Taylor Stubblefield (325), Dorien Bryant (292), John Standeforde (266), and David Bell (232).