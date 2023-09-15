2023 Maui Invitational Officially Moved to Honolulu

In news that was rumored earlier in the week but made official today, the Maui Invitational has announced that this season’s tournament will not be played in Maui but instead is moving to Honolulu.

SCHEDULE CHANGE



Due to the tragic wild fires that impacted Lahaina, the @MauiInv will now be played in Honolulu at the Stan Sherriff Center on the University of Hawai’i.



To help support the recovery in Lahaina, click here: https://t.co/Lb4vnUgpyE #MauiStrong pic.twitter.com/YglJohbmlR — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 15, 2023

As the Tweet above mentions, this move is happening due to the tragic wildfires that struck Lahaina last month. It has been a terribly difficult time for those impacted by this disaster and the continuation of the Maui Invitational in its traditional home at the Civics Center came into question immediately. The official death toll is 115 but that number is expected to rise. As of now the fires are 100% contained but the rebuilding process will be a long and arduous one.

In addition to moving the tournament an online auction has been created to help raise money for those impacted by the wildfires. This auction includes many items from past participants in the classic basketball tournament. This includes a Purdue basketball fan pack which you can currently go bid on. This fan pack includes tickets to the game against Xavier. So please, if you’re able to spare some extra money this is a worthwhile cause and you may get some pretty good Purdue stuff out of the deal as well.