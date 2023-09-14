 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Volleyball is Auctioning Off Uniforms to Hammer Down Cancer

Help join the fight

By GamedayGabi
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most of us have all been affected by cancer in some capacity, whether it be through family or friends, and realize the devastating impact it can cause. The emotional, physical and financial aspects can be insurmountable for some. The Purdue volleyball team is helping fight the battle against cancer by hosting its Hammer Down Cancer match on Friday for the Boilermaker Challenge.

They will be auctioning off specialty Hammer Down Cancer uniforms online that are currently open for bidding. If you would like to made a bid you can do so by clicking here. All proceeds will go to the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research. Auction ends at 11:59 pm ET on Friday.

