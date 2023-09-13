Purdue vs Syracuse: How to Watch

Here we go folks! Purdue will try to get the first home win under Ryan Walters this Saturday against another ACC foe. Purdue was unable to beat the Orange last season in New York but we’re hoping for some payback under the Ross Ade lights where crazy things are known to happen. If you can’t make the trip to campus, here’s how to watch and some background on Syracuse:

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Syracuse Orange

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 61,441

Tickets | $31+ on Gametime

Kickoff Time | 7:30 PM ET

TV | NBC

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue +2.5 | OU 57.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 1-1

Last Purdue Win | 2004 (51-0)

Last Fresno St Win | 2022 (32-29)

SB Nation Blog Representation | Nunes Magician

Syracuse Podcast | Disloyal Idiots

Weather Forecast | Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.

2022 Results | 7-6 (4-4) | Lost Pinstripe Bowl 28-20 vs Minnesota

Head Coach | Dino Babers | 38-49 in 8 seasons with Syracuse | 56-58 Overall

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes