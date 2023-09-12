 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boilers in the NFL: Week 1

Let’s take a look at how past Boilermakers fared in NFL Week 1.

By PURB97
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

9 former Boilermakers recorded stats this weekend in the NFL’s opening week. Here’s how they did:

NFL Week 1

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals

At Browns

1 tot, 1 solo

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

At Chiefs

6 tot, 4 solo, 1 tfl

David Bell Cleveland Browns

Vs Bengals

1 tgt, 0 rec

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots

Vs Eagles

9 tot, 3 solo, 1

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams

At Seahawks

2 tgt, 1 rec, 21 yds

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals

At Browns

3 punt returns, 24 yards

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

Vs Lions

7 tot, 3 solo, 1 tfl, 1 pd

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals

At Commanders

3 tgt, 3 rec, 33 yds, 2 car, 12 yds

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

At Chargers

10 car, 37 yds, 1 td, 2 rec, 13 yds

