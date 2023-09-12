Boilers in the NFL: Week 1

9 former Boilermakers recorded stats this weekend in the NFL’s opening week. Here’s how they did:
NFL Week 1
Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
At Browns
1 tot, 1 solo
Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
At Chiefs
6 tot, 4 solo, 1 tfl
David Bell Cleveland Browns
Vs Bengals
1 tgt, 0 rec
Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
Vs Eagles
9 tot, 3 solo, 1
Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
At Seahawks
2 tgt, 1 rec, 21 yds
Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
At Browns
3 punt returns, 24 yards
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
Vs Lions
7 tot, 3 solo, 1 tfl, 1 pd
Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
At Commanders
3 tgt, 3 rec, 33 yds, 2 car, 12 yds
Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
At Chargers
10 car, 37 yds, 1 td, 2 rec, 13 yds
