55 Days Until Purdue Basketball: Lance Jones

#55 Lance Jones

6’1 200lbs

Guard

Evanston, Illinois (Southern Illinois)

We all know it is still very early in the football season but today we celebrate only having 55 more days to wait until the start of Purdue Basketball. This is undoubtedly the most anticipated season in what will be the 126th season of Purdue Boilermaker basketball. The countdown will start with the newest Boilermaker to be added to the roster, Southern Illinois transfer guard Lance Jones.

Lance Jones, originally Evanston, Illinois, started his career with the Salukis of Southern Illinois as a lead guard who shot the ball well from behind the arc and was able to penetrate to get to the bucket. Where he flourished though was his prowess as a defender where he was named a 2x All MVC Defensive Team player. In his sophomore year, Jones led the MVC in 3pt shooting percentage by hitting 42.6% of his shots behind the arc. He was also named 3rd Team All MVC his senior season.

At Purdue, Jones has seemingly pushed those around him to the point that he is being viewed as a potential starter for the Boilermakers this season. Although it may fully depend on the health of Ethan Morton (hamstring), Brian Waddell (recovering from knee injury), and how quickly Myles Colvin adjusts to the college game, Jones can be fully expected to play a role at the point guard, shooting guard, and small forward at different times this season.

In the end, it is expected that Jones will play a backup guard role to both Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer while paired with Ethan Morton to form a dynamic duo of perimeter defenders.

NEXT UP: #44 Will Berg