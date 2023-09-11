Purdue Volleyball: Chloe Chicoine and Taylor Anderson Both Earn Awards for the Week

Along with two wins over the weekend the Boilers are now celebrating two players who earned 3 B1G awards for their performances.

She couldn't stop at Big Ten Freshman of the Week.@ChicoineChloe is named Big Ten Player of the Week, too!



https://t.co/BMNEf2XBbB pic.twitter.com/ac1fefAf3x — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 11, 2023

One award wasn’t enough for the freshman standout Chloe Chicoine. This is the second week in a row she’s won Big Ten Freshman of the Week and was also named Big Ten Player of the Week. Pretty dang impressive for someone who’s only played 7 college matches so far. She had a career night against #19 Kentucky with 24 kills and .375 attack %. She helped lead Purdue to Stacey Clark Champions along with being named tournament MVP.

After her first two career starts, she led the Big Ten with 11.33 assists per set.@tay2anderson is your Big Ten Setter of the Week!



https://t.co/BMNEf2XBbB pic.twitter.com/0CCCA7je98 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 11, 2023

Taylor Anderson, the #1 ranked setter and #38 ranked overall recruit out of Texas made her first career starts over the weekend. She led the Big Ten with 11.33 assists per set and helped Purdue to their most efficient match of the season with a team-hitting % of .346. I mentioned in my previous post but it’s worth noting again, she had a whopping 56 assists on Friday night, the most of any Boilermaker since 2019. She also added in a career-high 6 blocks… did I mention she’s just a freshman?