Purdue Volleyball jumps to #17 in Latest Poll

A young team with a lot of talent is starting to put it together

By GamedayGabi
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another win over a ranked opponent and another week Purdue moves up in the polls from #20 to #17.

The Boilers got two wins over the weekend during the Stacey Clark Classic. Friday night they beat SMU in 4 sets led by sophomore Eva Hudson and freshman Chloe Chicoine.

The duo both notched double-doubles on the night combining for 38 kills and 20 digs. Freshman Taylor Anderson had her first career start as setter and registered 56 assists; the most by any Boilermaker since 2019.

Defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn became the 21st Boiler to get 1,000 digs and is now 3rd in program history averaging 4.6 digs a set.

Purdue advanced to the championship where they faced #19 Kentucky on Saturday night in a 5-set thriller. The Boilers front row could not be stopped behind Chicoine’s career-high 24 kills and Raven Colvins season-high 9 blocks.

Taylor Anderson grabbed her second double-double with 46 assists and 11 digs.

Purdue is now 5-2 and will finish out their non-conference slate with the Boilermaker Challenge starting Thursday night against UCF. The match is set for 8pm and will air on Big Ten Network.

