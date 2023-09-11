DraftKings Opening Odds: Syracuse at Purdue

In September of 2022, a group of Boilermakers rode into Syracuse, New York to visit one of the weirdest venues in all of college football and rode out having suffered a three-point loss in a nail-biter of a football game.

Under a new conductor in Ryan Walters, Purdue will host Syracuse on Saturday, September 16. I originally thought Syracuse was in the Big 10, but upon further review, it still appears they are in the ACC. As of right now, this is a non-conference game, but that could always change between now and Friday. With revenge on their minds, the Boilers still sit as 2.5 point underdogs as per DraftKings.

Syracuse’s offense has been firing on all cylinders in their first two games of the season, hanging 65 points on Colgate (which Drew and I watched on replay for research reasons and not because we were bored at the end of a long week for each of us) and a much more unexpected 48 points on Western Michigan in week two.

Behind quarterback Garrett Shrader, who I see as a late-round 2024 NFL Draft pick, and a slew of talented receivers, I can see why Syracuse is slightly favored over a home team with a very solid defensive front but a secondary that is still finding its glue as a group.

The backup QB, Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson from my neck of the woods in Georgia, is no slouch either; he’s already gotten meaningful snaps in a new uniform and looks solid. The work is cut out for the Boilermakers’ defense.

Interested in Making a Wager?

You can find up-to-date DraftKings Opening odds here.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.