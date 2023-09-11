Syracuse (2-0) at Purdue (1-1)

Purdue now sits at 1-1 after defeating Virginia Tech, and the weather, in Blacksburg. Purdue now heads back home for a revenge matchup after last year’s unbelievable loss. What a game that was with Purdue taking the lead with under a minute only to commit two stupid penalties and set Syracuse up perfectly to run down and retake the lead. It was a game that Purdue should have won and was emblematic of some of the problems during the Jeff Brohm era at Purdue. The most glaring of these was obviously the sheer number of idiotic penalties, my goodness did those pile up.

This week, the Orange travel to West Lafayette and Purdue gets a change at revenge. Follow along with all of the news and notes on this one right here at Hammer and Rails. The articles will all conveniently be located right here in this stream for you reading pleasure.