Xs and Ohs! - Virginia Tech Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

With that out of the way let’s take a look at some great Xs and Ohs! shall we?

Coach Taylor would play and win this game https://t.co/OaAYo6srh8 pic.twitter.com/RK9YAlkAH8 — Gabi (@GameDayGabi) September 9, 2023

#Purdue coach Ryan Walters on how close today's game came to being cancelled. pic.twitter.com/t6wfnUy8R9 — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 10, 2023

#Purdue coach Ryan Walters on what his team did during a 5-plus hour weather delay: pic.twitter.com/JYPRDg2LyV — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 10, 2023

ESPN2 showing there's a 52% chance of rain while it's already raining: pic.twitter.com/SrA6rTkfzz — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) September 9, 2023

Some scoring drive frames to hold you over during the rain delay pic.twitter.com/faXgzI8PSZ — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 9, 2023

Mock Train into the end zone! Boilers on the board first!



7 | 0 pic.twitter.com/ZYMN2ceweo — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 9, 2023

After taking a 17 point lead, #Purdue has just 20 total yards on the next three drives. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) September 9, 2023

I like, just wanna watch football — Mad Mushroom Purdue (@MadMushPurdue) September 9, 2023

I like the going for it 4th and 1. You gotta make those. Don’t like the roughing the passer that was crap. Slow it down it looks bad. Game speed legit hit. — The Mega Hadji (@Megahadji) September 9, 2023

This tweet pretty much sums up every Purdue fan once the game constantly shifted locations.

Hey Gang!! Where Can I Watch The Purdue/VT Game!!! — Walter Jordan (@Walt_Jordan) September 9, 2023

ESPN app is a buggy piece of shit and not working... huzzah — Meeple Bunker (@MeepleBunker) September 10, 2023

Iced our own kicker — Beneath The Paint (@BeneathThePaint) September 10, 2023

The best drive of the year for Purdue. 13 plays, 74 yards, and much of it on the ground. Even better, Purdue converted three third downs on the drive.



Boilers lead 24-17 with 8 minutes left. — Boiler Upload (@BoilerUpload) September 10, 2023

@HammerAndRails



Exit Sandman.



Good win. Ugly at times, but a win. — Domo Arigato (@MrRufatto) September 10, 2023

@HammerAndRails @BoiledSports First non conference road win at a power 5 school since 2017 when Ryan Walters was on Missouri’s coaching staff. Also only the 3rd such game since then (Notre Dame 2021 and Syracuse 2022) but still a nice win. — Brad Ebann (@BradEbann) September 10, 2023

I’m not sure if I’m currently emotionally stable enough to be a Purdue sports fan. — Kerri (@kerri_3lizabeth) September 9, 2023